The L.A. Kings hosted Japanese Heritage Night on Monday, for their ice hockey match against the Edmonton Oilers at Crypto.com Arena. The evening’s festivities included giveaways and special experiences in the main concourse sponsored by Nissin Cup Noodles. On hand for the celebration were Nisei Week Queen Kristine Yada, her court, and Aki the Akita, above with drummers Walter Nishinaka, Maceo Hernandez and Kaz Mogi of J-Town Taiko Club, who performed on the ice between periods. (Photo courtesy Kristin Hollowaty/L.A. Kings)