From left: Harry Shum Jr., Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan pose in the press room with the award for best picture for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday. Quan won the award for best supporting actor for his role in the film. Hsu and Yeoh were nominated for best supporting actress and best actress, respectively. (Associated Press)

Rafu Wire and Staff Reports

The time-and-space-twisting film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was a big winner at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, presented Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza and broadcast live on The CW.

Nominated in 14 categories, the most of any movie, “Everything Everywhere” won the following honors:

Best Picture: The cast and crew of “Everything Everywhere” gathered on the stage after emerging victorious from a crowded field: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “RRR,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Women Talking.”

Best Director: Accepting were Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who are billed as “Daniels.” Also nominated: James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”; Damien Chazelle, “Babylon”; Todd Field, “Tár”; Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”; Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”; S.S. Rajamouli, “RRR”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best Original Screenplay: Kwan and Scheinert won this award as well. Also nominated: Todd Field, “Tár”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”; Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun.”

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan won for playing Waymond Wang in “Everything Everywhere.” He previously won a Golden Globe. The ceremony reunited him with his co-star from “Encino Man” (1992), Brendan Fraser, who was named best actor for “The Whale.” Also nominated for best supporting actor: Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”; Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”; Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Best Editing: Paul Rogers won for “Everything Everywhere.” Also nominated: Tom Cross, “Babylon”; Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”; Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”; Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, “Elvis”; Monika Willi, “Tár.”

“Everything Everywhere” was also nominated in the following categories:

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, who played Evelyn Wang in “Everything Everywhere,” was nominated. The winner was Cate Blanchett for “Tár.” At the Golden Globes, both actresses won because their movies were in separate categories.

Best Supporting Actress: Both Jamie Lee Curtis (who was unable to attend after contracting COVID) and Stephanie Hsu were nominated for “Everything Everywhere.” The award went to Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Best Acting Ensemble: “Everything Everywhere” was among six nominees. The award went to “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Best Comedy: “Everything Everywhere” was one of six nominees. The award went to “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Best Production Design: Jason Kisvarday and Kelsi Ephraim were nominated for “Everything Everywhere,” one of six films in the running. The award went to Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino for “Babylon.”

Best Costume Design: Shirley Kurata of “Everything Everywhere” was one of six nominees. The award went to Ruth E. Carter for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Best Hair and Makeup: “Everything Everywhere” was one of six nominees. The award went to “Elvis.”

Best Visual Effects: “Everything Everywhere” and “RRR” were among six nominees. The award went to “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Novelist Kazuo Ishiguro (“The Remains of the Day,” “Never Let Me Go”) was among the nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Living,” based on Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru.” The award went to Sarah Polley for “Women Talking.” Bill Nighy, the star of “Living,” was nominated for best actor.

“Turning Red,” directed by Domee Shi, was one of five nominees for Best Animated Feature. The award went to “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

“RRR,” from India, which received a total of five nominations, won for Best Foreign Language Film. Also nominated: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany), “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina), “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Mexico), “Close” (Belgium) and “Decision to Leave” (South Korea).

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” won for Best Song. Also nominated: “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “New Body Rhumba” from “White Noise.”

In the television categories, “Pachinko” won for Best Foreign Language Series. Also nominated: “1899,” “Borgen,” “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” “Garcia!,” “The Kingdom Exodus,” “Kleo,” “My Brilliant Friend” and “Tehran.” Created by Soo Hugh, directed by Kogonada and Justin Chon, and based on a novel by Min Jin Lee, “Pachinko” chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in a quest to survive and thrive.

“Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual” was one of six nominees for Best Comedy Special. The winner was “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special.”