A private funeral service for Kenichi Inouye, 97-year-old, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Nisei, who passed away on December 15, 2022, in Los Angeles, was held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Kubota Mortuary, with Rev. Shumyo Kojima from Zenshuji Soto Mission officiating.

He is survived by his wife, Tsuyako Inouye; children, James (Brenda) Inouye, Karen (Abelardo) Maramba and Julia Inouye; grandchildren, Ryan Inouye and Amy Maramba; sister, Hiromi Choy; brothers-in-law, Masatoshi (Shizuko) and Takashi Fujinaga of Japan; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives in the U.S. and Japan.

