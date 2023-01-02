Nicole Cavender, Jennie O’Hagan and Lois Hiranaga

PASADENA — The Pasadena Tournament of Roses recently selected Nicole Cavender, Jennie O’Hagan and Lois Hiranaga as judges for the 2023 Float Awards sponsored by FTD.

The judges bring unique perspectives on parades and floral presentations.

Cavender is the Telleen/Jorgensen Director of the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena.

O’Hagan was a four-time television producer of the Rose Parade on broadcast partner KTLA and is currently director of programming at Boston Globe Media.

Hiranaga is a native of Maui and grew up with a passion for flowers. She is the owner of Lois Hiranaga Floral Design, specializing in destination wedding florals, lobby and resort flowers, convention florals and private residence interiorscape. She has a degree in marketing and management from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and has an extensive background in horticulture. She is co-author of “Neotropica Hawaii Tropical Flower + Plant Guide” and an accredited member of the American Institute of Floral Designers.

Each year, three judges grant 24 float awards based on three categories: Float Design, Floral Presentation and Entertainment Value. The judges are looking for creative design and outstanding presentation of the theme matched with floral artistry and artistic excellence.

The top award is the coveted Sweepstakes Trophy, which is awarded for the most beautiful entry, encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment.

As the award-winning floats venture down the parade route, they are preceded by banners showcasing their award. The banners are carried by members of the Tournament of Roses Eagle Scout and Gold Award Girl Scout Troops.

On the morning of Jan. 2, the award-winning floats will be announced on the front steps of Tournament House by 2023 Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott.

The 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda will begin at 8 a.m. and will be broadcast in the U.S. and around the world to kick off “America’s New Year Celebration.”

Info: www.tournamentofroses.com