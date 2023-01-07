The Los Angeles Kings will host Japanese Heritage Night on Monday, Jan. 9, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles.

Cup Noodles, one of the iconic brands by Nissin Foods USA, is celebrating its official partnership with the L.A. Kings. Paying homage to its Japanese heritage, Cup Noodles will honor local Japanese Americans and passionate hockey fans in the Los Angeles community when the Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers.

Game Day attendees and fans will have opportunities to indulge in fun and delicious Cup Noodles experiences in the Main Concourse of the arena along with special surprise giveaways throughout the game.

Tickets start at $45. Group seating is now closed for the Japanese Heritage Night Ticket Pack. For individual ticket pack purchases, visit: https://tix.axs.com