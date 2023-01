Mary Satsuki Tsuyuki (Fukuda) was born in Montebello, Calif. on May 5, 1923, and peacefully passed away on January 15, 2023, in Montebello.

She is predeceased by her husband, Sumio Tsuyuki; and is survived by her children, Martin (Sandy) Tsuyuki, Brian Tsuyuki, Linda Taylor, Lester (Susan) Tsuyuki, Joni (Ron) Sakurai, Douglas (Dina) Tsuyuki; grandchildren, Marisa (Frank), Jason, Mark, LeeAnn (Isaac), Jennifer (Chris), Cory, Kristyn (Royce), Jessica, Shannon, Steven, Nicole and Ashley; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on February 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Rose Hills Memorial Chapel.