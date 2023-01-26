A Celebration of Life service for Kelly Mariko Kawashima, 37-year-old, Torrance, Calif.-born Yonsei, who passed away on December 11, 2022, after battling breast cancer for several years, will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th Street, Gardena 90247. Family requests aloha or casual attire. Masks kindly requested.

Kelly is survived by her parents, Ronald and Gail Kawashima; sister, Kathy (Daniel Lara); nephew, Zach Lara; fiancé, Keith Wilson; also survived by many uncles, aunts, and cousins in Hawaii and in Southern California.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449