Mary Yuriko Tajima, age 96 and longtime resident of Pasadena, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2022.

Throughout her long and full life, she enjoyed trout fishing with her beloved husband, Yuji, at Mammoth Lakes and spent years building an extensive collection of Mexican folk art. She loved doing arts and crafts and was an excellent baker and cake decorator. She was funny, kind, and compassionate and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Mary is predeceased by her husband, Yuji Tajima, and siblings, James Mitsumori, John Mitsumori, and Rachel Kikuchi. She is survived by her son, Montgomery (Janice) Matsukawa; along with many relatives from the Kikuchi, Mitsumori, Tajima, Matsumoto, and Uchida families.

The family wishes to acknowledge the nurses and staff of The Californian who lovingly cared for Mary for the past several years. Thank you for treating Mary to special manicures, hair styles, and for remembering to keep her stuffed animal babies right where she wanted them! Words cannot express our sincere gratitude to you all.

In lieu of flowers and funeral services, the family kindly asks that any donations be made to The Californian, 120 Bellefontaine Street, Pasadena, CA 91105.