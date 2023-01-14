June 15, 1924 — December 5, 2022

Age 98 years, Masako Pat Kubota passed away, peacefully and in her sleep, on December 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Born to Masajiro and Chiyo (Yonemura) Kato on June 15, 1924, in Lamar, Colorado, where she lived until her move to Minneapolis, Minnesota around 1942 to attend Gustavus Adolphus College with her younger sister, Akiko Penny Kato. It was in Minneapolis where Pat met her husband, Rokuro Kubota, with whom she moved to Los Angeles after their wedding in 1949. Pat and Rokuro were married for 47 years before Rokuro’s passing in 1996.

Pat and Rokuro had 5 children, Richard (Robin) Kubota, Timothy (Kathleen) Kubota, an infant daughter, Patricia Chiyo Kubota, who passed away in 1955, Elizabeth (Scott) Frost and Susie (Roger) Russell. Her beloved grandchildren were Mary Louise (Chad) Christianson, Michael Kubota, Jeremiah Kubota, David Frost, Michael Frost, Zoe Russell, Emma Russell, Abigail Russell and McKayla Russell. She had one very sweet great-granddaughter, Adele Masako Christianson. As Pat requested, a private family service will be held at a later date.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441