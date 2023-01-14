Funeral services for the late Mr. Yuji Yasukochi, 91-year-old, Fukuoka-ken born, resident of Oceanside, who passed away on December 23, 2022, were held on January 6 at Vista Buddhist Temple, officiated by Rev. Jon Turner of Orange County Buddhist Church and Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

He was survived by sons, Kevin Kikuo, Donal Yasuyuki (Norene) and Kerry Hayato (Sally) Yasukochi; 11 grandchildren; 5 great- grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Alethea (George) Nagata, Carolyn (Fred) Tomiyoshi, Reiko Ishii, and Luckie Yasukochi; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives in California and Japan.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441