Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) posted this photo with the following message: “We stand together to reflect on the events of Jan. 6, 2021. For the heroes who stood bravely to protect the hallowed halls of our Capitol and the transition of power, we continue our work to strengthen democracy against hate and lies that try to break it down.”



WASHINGTON — Statements from members of Congress marking the two-year anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol include the following:

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside): “Today marks the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. At the root of that insurrection two years ago today was violent extremism. That extremism has not completely gone away.

“I won’t call what Republicans are doing now violent, but they are nonetheless extreme. That extremism is what is preventing the Republican Party from electing a speaker of the House, because at the root of this deadlock is not a deadlock between Republicans and Democrats, it is a failure of leadership of the Republican Party to face down and contain extremism.

“They’re doing the exact opposite. They’re in a process of collaborating, appeasing and humoring the extremist element within their party, and I’ll go further to say that the vast majority of Republicans have sold their souls out and have normalized extremism within their ranks. They will eventually elect a speaker, but their party and our country will be hobbled by this extremism.

“I soberly reflect on this day in part as a memorial to those who died and were injured and who suffered, but also to soberly note that the causes of Jan. 6 have not completely gone away; in fact, they’re still with us. We’re haunted by them, and the evidence I point to is the dysfunction we see at this very moment.”

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena): “I joined House Democrats this morning to remember and honor the fallen and wounded heroes of Jan.6. We remain deeply grateful for the Capitol Police and law enforcement’s protection of American democracy.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Manhattan Beach): “Today we honor and remember the brave law enforcement officers who defended our nation’s Capitol against extremists and insurrectionists.”

Rep. Young Kim (R-Placentia): “The Capitol Police put themselves in harm’s way to keep the Capitol running and kept my colleagues, staff and the Capitol Hill community safe two years ago today. You are heroes and we are grateful for you and your families.”

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento): “Jan. 6, 2021, is a day that we can never forget – when violent extremism sought to silence the voices of the American people and overthrow our most sacred democratic ideals. As the insurrectionists stormed our citadel of democracy, we all witnessed the danger of misinformation and the power these lies have to disrupt the democratic process. That horrific violence took the lives of five brave Capitol police officers and injured over 140 more. Jan. 6 reminded each and every one of us that we have a responsibility to stand up, defend, and never take our democracy for granted.

“Today, we must recommit ourselves to the critical work that remains to ensure nothing like the Jan. 6 insurrection ever happens again. That means protecting Americans’ equitable access to the ballot. Supporting our most precious institutions to stand strong for years to come. Ensuring that in a democracy, we abide by an unrelenting dedication to the truth and belief that no one is above the law. I am committed to making sure we defend our great democracy for generations to come.”

Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaii): “Two years ago, on Jan. 6, the very core of our democracy was attacked. Lives were lost, and many people were severely injured while trying to protect our United States Capitol, uphold our Constitution, and save our democracy. Those grave women and men are the true heroes of Jan. 6, and they deserve our eternal thanks and support.

“I remember watching in horror and sadness what was happening that day. Having gone to college in Washington, D.C., this was once home. And that’s what it felt like watching the chaos and destruction. I felt like someone was invading and destroying my home.

“Right now, we are amidst a different kind of chaos, but one that no less threatens our democracy. As I enter the House Chambers, the very one threatened two years ago today, my thanks and aloha will go out to every woman and man who sacrificed to protect this place. In their honor, I will continue to fight to strengthen our democracy.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.): “Jan. 6, 2021, was no ‘peaceful protest.’ It was a violent insurrection. That horrible day should be a constant reminder of how fragile our democracy is — and the fact that every citizen of this great nation has a responsibility to do what we can to keep our democracy strong.

“So, brick by brick, we can — and we must — continue to rebuild the foundations of our democracy so they’re stronger than before and to ensure this national tragedy never happens again. Because here in America, the power of the people will always matter more than the people in power.”