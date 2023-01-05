MOCA #3 Series 1983 by Arata Isozaki. (Courtesy of MOCA)

The Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles has issued the following statement.

MOCA remembers and honors architect Arata Isozaki, who passed away today (Dec. 28) at the age of 91. Among his many accomplishments, Isozaki designed our iconic Grand Avenue location in 1986 on what is now Los Angeles’ main cultural corridor.

Arata Isozaki (Courtesy of Pritzker Architecture Prize)

MOCA is one of many great buildings brought into the world by Isozaki over his six-decade career, including The Museum of Modern Art, Gunma in Takasaki, Japan (1974), Domus: La Casa del Hombre, Science Museum in Spain (2014) and the 50-floor Allianz Tower, also known as Isozaki Tower, in Milan, Italy (2015), among many others.

The Japanese architect was a towering figure in his field and known for his broad style, refusing to be limited by one type of architecture and addressing the context of each project individually.

The Pritzker Prize-winning architect’s design for our red-stone buildings with its signature pyramid sky is a Downtown landmark located steps from the historic Angels Flight tramway and housing extensive galleries, the Ahmanson Auditorium, Lemonade Café, the flagship location of the MOCA Store, and administrative offices. Since this location was established, the downtown arts landscape has grown significantly, and this beloved building is now at the heart of a thriving cultural neighborhood.

MOCA is honored to be a part of his inspiring legacy.