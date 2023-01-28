Sheryl Chafee (center), Astronauts Memorial Foundation Board of Directors chairperson, accompanied by NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana, and Kennedy Space Director Janet Petro, lays a wreath in front of the Space Mirror Memorial during the Day of Remembrance on Jan. 26 at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida. The event honored the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia, as well as other astronauts who lost their lives in the pursuit of spaceflight. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Columbia tragedy. This year’s ceremony was hosted by the AMF, which was founded after the shuttle Challenger accident in 1986 to honor the sacrifices of fallen astronauts each year. (NASA/Kim Shiflett)

By LINDA HERRIDGE, NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida paid tribute to the crew members of space shuttle Columbia, as well as other astronauts who have perished in the line of duty, during NASA’s Annual Day of Remembrance.

The center’s senior management and guests attended the ceremony at the Space Mirror Memorial at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Jan. 26.

“In a community that frequently commemorates the milestones and achievements made possible through the teamwork and contributions of so many, today is a different kind of observance, a day to recognize and honor those who lost their lives in pursuit of knowledge, and those losses are heavy,” said Kennedy Space Center Director Janet Petro.

NASA and the world lost seven brave explorers 20 years ago, on Feb. 1, 2003, when shuttle Columbia broke apart during re-entry. Crew members aboard were Rick D. Husband, mission commander; William C. McCool, pilot; Michael P. Anderson, payload commander; Kalpana Chawla, flight engineer; David M. Brown and Laurel B. Clark, mission specialists; and Ilan Ramon, payload specialist from the Israeli Space Agency.

Columbia launched on Jan. 16, 2003, at 10:39 a.m. EST from Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39A, carrying the seven astronauts. The shuttle’s payload bay contained the first Spacehab Research Double Module. The 16-day mission was dedicated to a mix of life and physical sciences. On Feb. 1, during a descent for landing at Kennedy at an altitude of 203,000 feet over north central Texas, a breach in the thermal protection system on Columbia’s left wing resulted in the loss of the vehicle and crew.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the loss of the crew of Columbia during re-entry of STS-107,” Petro said. “For some, that seems like a lifetime. For others, it may seem like a moment. But for our agency, it’s a time that lives here in the present — shaping our culture, informing our decisions, and helping us forge the way ahead.”

Kennedy Space Center workers and guests place flowers at the Space Mirror Memorial at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida during the Day of Remembrance on Jan. 26. (NASA/Kim Shiflett)

The ceremony also honored the crew members of Apollo 1 and space shuttle Challenger.

The seven-member crew of Challenger was lost when the orbiter suffered an in-flight breakup during launch Jan. 28, 1986. The commander was Francis R. Scobee and the mission pilot was Michael J. Smith. Mission specialists were Judith A. Resnik, Ellison S. Onizuka and Ronald E. McNair. The mission also carried two payload specialists, Gregory B. Jarvis and Sharon Christa McAuliffe, who was the agency’s first teacher in space.

The first Apollo crew — Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee — perished when a flash fire broke out in their spacecraft on Jan. 27, 1967.

“Why do we have a NASA Day of Remembrance?” said Bob Cabana, NASA associate administrator. “It’s to honor our fallen comrades. But, more importantly, it’s so we do not forget hard lessons learned from Apollo, Challenger, and Columbia. I’m willing to bet that half of the NASA workforce wasn’t here when we launched the last shuttle mission. It is so important that they learn these lessons so that they are not repeated again.”

Immediately following the ceremony, Sheryl Chafee, Astronaut Memorial Foundation (AMF) Board of Directors chairperson, accompanied by Janet Petro and Bob Cabana, placed a wreath in front of the Space Mirror Memorial, followed by one minute of silence. A bell was rung as the names of each fallen astronaut were read. Guests and the general public in attendance were invited to pay their respects by placing flowers on the fence in front of the memorial.

“We take time to pause and reflect, to remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, but also to inspire us to future human exploration,” said Thad Altman, AMF president and CEO. “And to remember all those individuals who made all this possible–engineers, astronauts, administrators. We take this opportunity to reflect on our successes and to be inspired for future missions.”

This year’s ceremony was hosted by the AMF, which was founded after the shuttle Challenger accident in 1986 to honor the sacrifices of fallen astronauts each year, as well as inspire future generations through hands-on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics learning activities.

The AMF also built and maintains the Space Mirror Memorial, a 42-foot-high by 50-foot-wide granite monument that displays the names of the fallen astronauts from Apollo 1, shuttles Challenger and Columbia, as well as others who have lost their lives while on NASA missions or in training. In 1991, the memorial was dedicated as a national memorial by Congress and President George H.W. Bush. View a replay of the ceremony here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZInZbJ6uVaM