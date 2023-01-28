February 16, 1923 – December 19, 2022

Sadaye Tambara passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022, with her children and loved ones at her bedside. Sadaye was born on February 16, 1923, in Florin, California to Choichi and Mabiko Tambara. She was predeceased by her husband, Sumiyuki Tambara, and their eldest daughter, Nobuye Isoda. She is survived by her daughters, Elsie (Jack) Okazaki, Amy Tambara, and Naomi (Tom) Pearey; and grandchildren, Andrew Isoda, Wendy Vaga, Trevor Okazaki and Kyle Okazaki.

Following her retirement in 1986, Sadaye traveled to various places in the United States and did volunteer work at the Keiro Intermediate Care Facility in Lincoln Heights. She also enjoyed outings to Las Vegas and various Indian casinos, accompanied by her daughters and friends. Funeral services for Sadaye were held on January 10, 2023, at the Konko Church of Gardena, officiated by Reverend Nobuharu Uzunoe.



