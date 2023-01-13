SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Jan. 15, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We celebrate Fred Korematsu Day with his daughter and founder of the Korematsu Institute, Karen Korematsu (pictured). She talks the institute’s first-ever gala, her father’s growing legacy, and ways to honor Jan. 30.

We talk reading, new books, and literacy ahead of Silicon Valley Reads with the county superintendent of schools, Mary Ann Dewan, and bestselling author Thrity Umrigar. Silicon Valley Reads kicks off Jan. 26.

Plus a traditional Indian dance performance by Vishwa Shanthi.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).