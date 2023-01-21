The Parkinson’s Support Group of Little Tokyo at Union Church announces its first meeting of the new year:

“We know the pandemic is still with us and we will do all we can to provide a safe environment, and uphold the safety guidelines of COVID protocol. In the future we hope to start up a Zoom meeting for those who cannot attend in person.

“We are honored to have as our guest speaker Dr. Phillip Ahn, neurology specialist with over 34 years of experience in the medical field. Dr. Ahn has extensive experience in neuromuscular and movement disorders, and headaches. He graduated from Korea University and College of Medicine in 1989 and is affiliated with many of the hospitals in the Los Angeles area.

“He has been our guest presenter in the past many times and we are privileged to have him speak to us again. His topic will be ‘COVID and the Brain.’

“We welcome our members and those having Parkinson’s disease, and any individuals who are interested are welcome and may attend. Our meeting will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Union Church of L.A., 401 E. Third St., Los Angeles, CA 90013.

“For any questions, call: Union Church, (213) 629-3876; Yoko Kawaguchi, (626) 571-1796; or Lorraine Arakaki, (626) 282-7366.”