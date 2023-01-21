IRVINE —State Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine) announced Jan. 18 that he is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Congressional District 47, which falls almost entirely within the boundaries of the district he was elected to represent in Sacramento.

Min’s announcement came with the strong endorsement of current Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine), who announced last week that she is vacating the seat to run for U.S. Senate.

Dave Min

“I endorse my friend Dave Min in his campaign for Congress and have every confidence that his campaign will ensure that California’s 47th Congressional District continues to be represented by a progressive Democrat,” said Porter. “I know how much Dave cares about our country and Orange County. During the financial crisis, Dave fought to hold Wall Street accountable and to help stabilize our economy.

“I’ve been impressed with his record in the California State Senate, where he has been a progressive leader on issues like gun violence prevention, reproductive rights, and environmental protection. He ended gun shows on California state property, has fought to end offshore oil drilling, passed critical protections for domestic violence survivors, and delivered billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds to small businesses.

“State Sen. Dave Min will be a fantastic member of Congress, and I trust him to keep this critical swing seat blue as we work to take back the House of Representatives in 2024. Dave has proven that he can win in this area while delivering on a progressive agenda with real results.”

Elected in 2020, Min, a former business law professor at UC Irvine, unseated long-time Orange County Republican stalwart John Moorlach to represent the more than 1.1 million residents of the 37th Senate District, which covers more than 80% of the 47th Congressional District, including Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Laguna Beach, and Newport Beach.

Min is the only Korean American in the State Legislature. The 47th District has a robust Korean American community, and one of the highest percentages of Asian and Pacific Islander voters in the country at 19%.

“I am honored and grateful to be endorsed by my friend Katie Porter,” said Min. “During a time when so many of our basic American values have come under attack, Katie has been fearless in advocating for the rights and economic well-being of working families. Congresswoman Porter leaves behind an incredible legacy in the House of Representatives, one I hope to try to continue.

“I began my career holding Wall Street accountable during the financial crisis and protecting families from foreclosure. In the State Senate, I have fought for bold and aggressive legislation to improve the lives of the constituents I represent, challenging politics as usual. I’m proud of the record I’ve built on the environment, gun violence prevention, women’s reproductive rights, the economy, and fighting hate, and I look forward to making the case to voters why they should elect me to the House of Representatives.”

Min has authored 16 bills signed into law by the governor, including leading legislation on hate crimes, gun violence prevention, family safety, and women’s reproductive rights. In the wake of the 2021 Huntington Beach oil spill, he stood up to the oil industry and led efforts to end offshore drilling.

He serves as chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee and as Senate vice chair of the Asian and Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus. He previously chaired the Senate Cybersecurity Select Committee.

Before entering the State Senate, Min was a law professor at UC Irvine, where he taught and researched in the area of business law. He resides with his wife Jane, a UC Irvine law professor who specializes in domestic violence and family law, and their three children in Irvine.

The 47th District includes Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Newport Beach, and Seal Beach, and portions of Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, and Laguna Woods. In 2022, Porter defeated former Assemblymember Scott Baugh (R) by 3.44% in this “toss-up” district. In 2020, Min received over 158,000 votes within CA-47, defeating Moorlach by 4.3%.

Other announced candidates in CA-47 are Baugh and former Democratic Rep. Harley Rouda, who served in the House from 2019 to 2021.

Porter is running in 2024 for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Dianne Feinstein, 89, who has served since 1992 and has not announced whether she will seek re-election. Other Democrats expected to run include Barbara Lee of Oakland, Ro Khanna of Santa Clara and Adam Schiff of Burbank.