Terasaki Budokan will host the return of the popular San Tai San basketball tournament, a 3-on-3 event that will take place Saturday, March 11.

Games will be played at the Budokan, located at 249 S. Los Angeles St. in Little Tokyo.

Competition will be organized into boys’ and girls’ divisions, as well as co-ed, high school, college and adult brackets.

Teams can register online for free at www.TerasakiBudokan.org. Spots are limited, and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tournament sponsorships are also available, with more information at the Budokan website.