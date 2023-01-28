January 24, 1936 – January 17, 2023

Tamiko Grace Yamaguchi, age 86, passed away after a long illness on January 17, 2023, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Born in Santa Monica on January 24, 1936, to Misuko (née Enseki) and Tamaichi Uyemura. While interned in Manzanar and upon the death of her father in camp, she was adopted by Keikoh Kitahara. At the end of the war, the Kitaharas resettled in West Los Angeles. Tamiko was married for 63 years to her husband, Jack, who ran the beloved family general store, Yamaguchi’s on Sawtelle Blvd. She worked at Hughes Aircraft in the secretarial pool and later applied those skills as a LAUSD teacher’s aide. Tamiko will be remembered as the queen of crafting, a champion shopper and for her many homemade meals and birthday cakes. She mailed innumerable letters and holiday or birthday cards, hand-written in her exquisite penmanship, to family and friends near and far. Tamiko was the embodiment of love, elegance and beauty and will be missed deeply by her many friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Eiji Yamaguchi; her children, Kevin (Roblay), Douglas (Lina) of Arizona, and Russell (Janet) Yamaguchi; her grandchildren, Clayton, Lynley (Leland Tran) of Singapore, Justin of Washington, Brandon of Arizona, and Seiji and Kimiko Yamaguchi; her brother, Tamio (Helene) Kitahara, and sister, Yuki (Cedric) Morita Scott; and her many nieces, nephews and relatives.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial service will be held in her honor.