Margie Yoshihashi, age 92, born in Alhambra, Calif., resident of Rosemead, longtime owner of San Gabriel Nursery and Florist, passed away on January 9, 2023.

Beloved mother of Harold Ben (Janis) and Robert Shinichi Yoshihashi; grandmother of Daryl Scott Yoshihashi, Tracy Joyce Alexander, Brittany Lynn Yoshihashi and Jennifer Ann Yoshihashi; great-grandmother of Kelsey Rose, Shane McCoy and Soleil Dior Alexander, Isabella Keala Lynn Yoshihashi, Lance Jesse Valverde and Alannah Monet Navarette; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Japan.

Private funeral services will be held in February at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

