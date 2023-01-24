Tamlyn Tomita

SIMI VALLEY — On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 12 p.m., the Ventura County JACL will introduce their new board officers at their annual installation luncheon at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, 40 Presidential Dr., Simi Valley.

The keynote speaker is actor and activist Tamlyn Tomita. Early in her career, starred in such films as “The Karate Kid Part II,” “Come See the Paradise,” “The Joy Luck Club” and “Picture Bride.” Her recent credits include the TV shows “The Good Doctor,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “Star Trek: Picard” and “Cobra Kai.”

She often emcees community events and is a familiar face during Nisei Week and Obon.

Tickets are $45 per person and include a box lunch and free admission to the library. For information on how to purchase tickets, email Infovcjacl@gmail.com.