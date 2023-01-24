SAN DIEGO — Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution will be celebrated by the San Diego Chapter of the JACL and the Asian Pacific American Law Students Association on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 5 to 7:45 p.m. at California Western School of Law, Room LH1, 350 W. Cedar St., San Diego.

Fred Korematsu was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The documentary “Of Civil Wrongs and Rights: The Fred Korematsu Story” will be shown. A panel discussion will follow, featuring Professor Emeritus Peter Irons of UC San Diego and Professor William Aceves of CWSL. Irons was on the legal team that reopened the wartime Supreme Court cases of Korematsu, Gordon Hirabayashi and Minoru Yasui.

Fred Korematsu Day is observed on Jan. 30 (Korematsu’s birthday) in California, Hawaii, Virginia, Florida, Arizona and New York City.

Program schedule:

5-6 p.m.: Reception (light refreshments)

6-6:30 p.m.: Documentary screening

6:30-7:15 p.m.: Panel discussion

7:15-7:45 p.m.: Q&A

Seating is limited. RSVP to sandiegojacl@gmail.com.

Street parking near CWSL is limited. Paid parking is available at 3rd and Ash (Ace Parking) and 5th and Cedar (Laz Parking).