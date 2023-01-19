FULLERTON — “Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams” will be on view from Jan. 21 to April 9 at the Fullerton Museum Center, 301 N. Pomona Ave., Fullerton.

Ansel Adams’ book “Born Free and Equal” was controversial when it was published in 1944. This cover is from an edition published by Spotted Dog Press in 2002.

The exhibition features 50 photographs by Ansel Adams (1902-1984) of the War Relocation Authority camp at Manzanar during World War II. These photographs were the subject of his controversial book “Born Free and Equal,” published in 1944 while the war was still on, protesting the treatment of Japanese Americans.

Also included in the exhibition are more than 25 photographs, documents, and works of art that further record this era.

Opening ceremony, including live entertainment by Dasai Trio, a specialty bar, and a curator’s talk, will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $20 general, $10 for FMC members. RSVP: http://shorturl.at/fLO39

Museum hours: Closed Monday and Tuesday; 12 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 12 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, call (714) 519-4461, email info@fullertonmuseum.com or visit www.fullertonmuseum.com.