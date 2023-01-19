Mitsuwa Marketplace at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance in 2020 during the store’s soft opening. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

NORTHRIDGE — The grand opening of a new Mitsuwa Marketplace, located at 8940 Tampa Ave. in Northridge, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m.

This is the 12th location for the popular Japanese grocery store chain, the largest in the U.S., which offers food courts, fast-food stalls, bakeries, matcha shops, prepared sushi and sashimi, and a wide assortment of Japanese products.

“We are very excited to open our store in the Northridge neighborhood,” said Takeshi Izuma, president and CEO of Mitsuwa Corporation, which is headquartered in Torrance. “We are so excited to join this community and offer our new neighbors a taste of Japan.”

The store is located in the Walnut Grove Shopping Center, near CSU Northridge.

Kennedy Wilson Brokerage, a division of Beverly Hills-based Kennedy-Wilson Properties Ltd., represented the landlord, securing a 10-year lease on the 9,600-square-foot space, which was previously occupied by a Pier 1 Imports store.

“Mitsuwa will bring a unique market and culinary experience to the North San Fernando Valley that’s been missing,” said Kennedy Wilson Senior Associate Kyle Fishburn, who handled the transaction. “It’s exciting to introduce the brand to Northridge, and I’m excited to see the impact it has on an already busy commercial corridor.”

Established in 1998, Mitsuwa has stores in Torrance, San Gabriel, Santa Monica, Irvine, Costa Mesa, San Diego, San Jose, Honolulu, Chicago, Plano, Texas, and Edgewater, N.J.

The opening event will feature local dignitaries and a taiko performance.

The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The first 100 customers both days will receive a free wooden sake cup. There will also be a free gift for purchases of $10 or more (limit: 1,000 per day).

“This location is now hiring, so if you or someone you know is interested in joining our team and learning about Japanese culture, this could be a great opportunity,” Mitsuwa said in a statement. To apply, visit www.mitsuwa.com and click on “We’re Hiring” to find the “L.A. Northridge” location.