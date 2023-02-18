March 3, 1927 — February 1, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother on February 1, 2023, in Corona, Calif. Betty Toshiko Morikawa, 95 years old, born on March 3, 1927, in Barnesville, Colo., passed away peacefully at home as she was surrounded by loved ones. She was a well-known hairdresser in the Los Angeles Crenshaw district for many years as co-owner of Ben K Hair Fashions, and later on, opened Bijin Salon in Monterey Park.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, auntie, and friend. The light, love, creative flair, and laughter she brought will be greatly missed. She is predeceased by her grandson, Blayne Evan; and is survived by her daughters, Lori Morikawa, Debra (Bill) Sumida, Paige (Michael Kusumoto) Morikawa, Kelly (Matthew) Bygum; grandchildren, Devon, Raelen, Britt, Ashley, Bryce, Harlee, Zachary, Cole, Cassidy, Peyton; great-grandchildren, Caden, Ashton, Deene, Noa, Rei, and Arynn; brother, Ted Takahashi; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449