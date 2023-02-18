July 21, 1930 – November 3, 2022

Shojun Yukawa peacefully passed away November 3, 2022, at the age of 92, with family at his side. He was born in Tacoma, Wash. and made his home in Huntington Beach, Calif. He was able to take his childhood love of airplanes into a wonderful career in aerospace. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Shizuko Yukawa; daughters, Eileen (Larry) Kubota, Joy (Steve) Crouse, Sandy (Rod) Brink; and brother, Rev. Kosho (Michiko) Yukawa. He will be missed by all members of his family, which includes 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral and interment service were held February 5, 2023, at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, Reverend Rimban William Briones officiating.

https://www.fukuimortuary.com/obituary/shojun-yukawa

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441