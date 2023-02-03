WEST COVINA — East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center’s Samurai Film Series is back. The first screening will take place Sunday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. through Zoom.

Tune in from the comfort of your home to see the action-packed “Kanei Chronicles” (1991), directed by Kosei Saito. From all over Japan, the greatest warriors — Yagyu Jubei, Miyamoto Musashi, Araki Mataemon, and more — come to test their blades in a tournament of swords. But behind the match, a bloodthirsty plot is born.

The cast includes Kotaro Satomi, Takaaki Enoki, Yumi Takigawa, Misa Shimizu, Jun Miho, Shohei Hino and Renji Ishibashi

RSVP by Thursday, Feb. 9. To RSVP and receive the Zoom link, email Program Director of Youth Services Melissa Kozono at mkozono@esgvjcc.org.