Fujie Tenno, 91-year-old Florin, Calif.-born resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2023. Per her request, no service will be held.

Predeceased by her husband, Mike Tenno; she is survived by her daughter, Jean Tenno; son, Glenn (Karen) Tenno of Arizona; also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Japan.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441