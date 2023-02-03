January 26, 1934 – January 9, 2023

Hideo Kaminaka, longtime resident of Nipomo, California, passed away at home from natural causes on January 9, 2023, at the age of 88. He is survived by his sister, Shizuku; his adopted family – the French family – and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Mikazu, Tamotsu and Joseph; as well as sister, Noriko.

Hideo was born on Jan. 26, 1934, in Arlington, Calif., where the family was employed in the orange groves. World War II broke out when Hideo was 7 and the family was relocated to Poston, Arizona for three years before returning to Arlington. In 1948, they moved to Santa Maria to share crop on the Sheehy Berry Farm. In 1954, they purchased 60 acres in Nipomo, where they grew strawberries and mixed field crops. Hideo went to Santa Maria High, graduating in 1953 and Allen Hancock College before he was inducted into the Army in 1956. After his service with the 5th Med Tk Bn, 40th Armor, in Europe, he returned to the family farm, where he continued to farm until he retired and then leased the property out to other farmers. He remained on the farm until his death. He will be buried at the Riverside National Cemetery.