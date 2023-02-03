Mitsuo “Mits” Kawaguchi passed away on January 24, 2023, in Fountain Valley, Calif. He was born in Huntington Beach, Calif. on October 7, 1924.

Mits was predeceased by his first wife, Jeanette Hiroko Kawaguchi; his older brother, George Yoshiharu Kawaguchi; and sister, Tsuruyo Kawaguchi. He is survived by his sister, Teruko Mori from Glenview, Ill.; his second wife, Michiko Kawaguchi; his children, Gayle (Dale) Hachiya, Tom (Marita) Kawaguchi, Gary (Bernedette) Kawaguchi; grandchildren, Douglas and Stacy Hachiya, Kellyn (Dean) Kawaguchi-La, Cole and Kyle Kawaguchi; and 15 nieces and nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mitsuo’s favorite charity:

Project Kokoro

c/o Orange County Buddhist Church

909 S. Dale Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92804

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804, with Rev. Jon Turner officiating.