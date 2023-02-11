Hideo Otsuki was born in Puente, Calif. and raised on a farm in Norwalk, Calif. Hideo was predeceased by his parents, Midori and Mon; his three sisters, Michiko, Hideko and Fumiko; and three brothers, Michio, Isami and Isawo. He is survived by 13 nieces and nephews; 15 grandnieces and grandnephews; and seven great-grand nieces and nephews, with one on the way.

Hideo and his family were interned during WWII in Jerome then Rohwer, Ark. Hideo left the camp and found work in Chicago, Illinois. While in Chicago, he was drafted into the U.S. Army’s Military Intelligence Service Unit. After WWII, he worked for North American Rockwell (Boeing) on the International Space Station and Space Shuttle programs. Hideo and his brothers built a house in Long Beach, Calif. and it is there where he lived the rest of his 100-year-old life. After retirement, he enjoyed watching the news and tending to his fruit trees. He was affectionately known as “The Persimmon Man.” Hideo was a lifetime bachelor who passed away peacefully at his residence on January 14.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441