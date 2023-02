The Little Tokyo Street Fair will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Weller Court, 123 Ellison S. Onizuka St., Los Angeles.

The free event will feature art, music, crafts, clothing, plants and more.

Presented by two recently established businesses: Kiosk Boys, which brings a new perspective to style and fashion inspired by Japanese influences, and Bozu, which arranges exotic plants in handcrafted pots.