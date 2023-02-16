January 7, 1922 — February 8, 2023

Mary Gima passed away peacefully in Panorama City, Calif., on February 8, 2023. She was 101.

Mary was born on January 7, 1922, in Colorado, where she grew up and went to Littleton High School. After graduation, she worked on the family farm, where she met her husband to be, Kenneth, a farmworker who moved from the West Coast so as not to be interned. While there, they gave birth to their first son, Frederick. After WWII, Mary and Kenneth moved to Oahu, Hawaii. During their time in Hawaii, they opened a small grocery store and later were blessed with their second child and only daughter, Arleen. They remained in Hawaii for a few more years before returning to the Mainland and settling down in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. Mary and Kenneth were gifted with two more children, their younger sons, Lance and Bruce. Here is where she lived for more than 70 years, made a home, and raised her children.

Mary is survived by her younger brother, William Miyashiro; daughter, Arleen Jefferson; sons, Lance Gima and his wife, Tuyet, and Bruce Gima and his wife, Sue; granddaughters, Kimiko Martin (Lawrence Martin), Shannon Anderson (Jason Anderson), Emily Marasso (Jordan Marasso), Katie Nealon (Derek Nealan); and grandson, Zachary Gima (Catherine Gima); and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her younger sister, Ruby Saruwatari; husband, Kenneth; oldest son, Frederick; and younger brother, Sam Miyashiro.

Services will be held at Rose Hills Mortuary in Whittier. Viewing on Wednesday, February 22, from 5-9 p.m. Funeral service on Thursday, February 23, at 3 p.m., graveside service follows. For more detailed information, visit www.rosehills.com, and enter Mary Gima in the search bar.