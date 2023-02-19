SAN JOSE — On the next broadcast of “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa on Sunday, Feb. 19:

Franco Finn, who is representing the Bay Area — and his Filipino culture — at the All-Star Game this weekend at the Chase Center in Utah. For 20 years, his booming voice has been introducing the Golden State Warriors before every game.

Kenji Taguma, founder and president of the Nichi Bei Foundation, who will discuss Films of Remembrance, to be held Feb. 25 in San Francisco Japantown and Feb. 26 in San Jose Japantown. The annual program features films about the wartime incarceration of Japanese Americans and its relevance today.

Dr. Romesh Japra, founder of Festival of Globe, who will discuss FOG Holi (Festival of Color), which will be held March 19 at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, featuring delicious food, DJ Desi Dhol, and dancing to the beats of Bollywood music.

Plus a performance by San Jose Taiko.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).