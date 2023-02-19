Children residing at a temporary trailer installation in Burbank in 1946, following their return from America’s concentration camps. (Japanese American National Museum, gift of Ronnie Macias and Raey Hirata, 97.1.3a)

PACOIMA — Day of Remembrance will be observed on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sakaguchi Hall, San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, 12953 Branford St. in Pacoima.

“Eighty one years ago, President [Franklin] Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066,” event organizers said. “Japanese and Japanese Americans were interned in concentration camps by the War Relocation Authority for three years. Upon returning to the valley, they lived in trailer parks and tarpaper houses located in a part of Burbank now called Sun Valley …

“The pioneers raised $150,000 during this difficult period after the war rebuilding their lives. Also, farmers donated their entire treasury to the project as it was clear that we needed to build a community center.

“We invite you to join us as we explore this time in American history through self-guided exhibitions and short-form documentaries. Sit down with honored guests from our community and listen to them share their own stories and viewpoints in a casual ‘café-style’ setting. Take this opportunity to ask questions and discuss the impacts of ‘camp’ that may not have been talked about within your own family.”

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, email Events@sfvjacc.com.