SAN FRANCISCO – Nihonmachi Little Friends (NLF), a community based Japanese bilingual and multicultural nonprofit childcare organization, is presenting their annual theater production, “Dowa no Omatsuri: A Festival of Children’s Stories,” on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Palace of Fine Arts Theater, 3301 Lyon St. in San Francisco.

The online auction will be held from Feb. 17 to 27 via the Auctria website.

After a three-year absence from in-person programming, Benh Nakajo will return as master of ceremonies. The show features GenRyu Arts and the students of NLF.

The preschoolers’ performances of “The Seasons and the Mice” and “The Tortoise and the Hare with Kintaro” are inspired by children’s stories. The elementary school-age children of the After School Program (ASP) are staging “Finding Your Muse” with choreography by Nagata Dance.

The lobby doors open at 12 noon with a Hidden Treasures pop-up, light refreshments and raffle. The theater program begins at 1:30 p.m.

NLF has been providing quality childcare and educational programs and services for preschoolers through elementary school-age children and their families since 1975, with a Japanese bilingual and multicultural emphasis. Affordable services are available to all families through government subsidies and sliding fee scales.

Its historic 1830 Sutter St. facility provides permanent program and administrative office space, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the California Register of Historical Resources, and as a San Francisco landmark.

More information about NLF can be found on its website, www.nlfchildcare.org.

The auction and tickets to the event can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2023nlfdowa.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the programs and operations of NLF. For more information on the event, contact NLF at (415) 922-8898 or email nlfchildcare@gmail.com.