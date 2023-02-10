STOCKTON — The Stockton Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League will present their Day of Remembrance, featuring a premiere viewing of the film “No No Girl,” on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. at Buddhist Church of Stockton, 2820 Shimizu Dr.

This is a fundraiser project for “No No Girl,” which is on the film festival circuit and touring other JACL chapters.

Day of Remembrance is observed on or around Feb. 19, the date in 1942 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the forced removal and incarceration without charges or trial of 120,000 Japanese Americans living on the West Coast.

Written, directed and edited by Paul Daisuke Goodman, the film is a generational Japanese American story that intersects ideas of identity, family, duty and the traumas of World War II and the camps. Almost a century removed from the incarceration of her ancestors, one young daughter will take it upon herself to uncover the mysteries that have been haunting their family.

In the middle of the night, before being sent to camp, one family buries a secret in their backyard garden. Eighty years later, a clue is discovered and what begins as a mystery soon turns criminal as a family of different minds tries to come together to discover the truth of their past.

The cast includes Mika Dyo, Oscar-winning filmmaker Chris Tashima, Jyl Kaneshiro, Kurt Kanazawa, Hannah Leigh, Ken Narasaki, Gary Murakami and Scott Keiji Takeda.

There will be a Q&A session following the film with Paul Daisuke Goodman and producer, production designer, and costume designer Laurie Miho Goodman. A candle-lighting ceremony will end the presentation.

Tickets are $10 with proceeds to help cover production costs. They are available by phone by calling (209) 541-9118 or they can be purchased at the door. Popcorn and refreshments will be offered.