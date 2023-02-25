October 2, 1938 – January 21, 2023

Chiye Shinto was born on October 2, 1938, to Keigo and Maryko (Hatanaka) Miura. She passed away on January 21, 2023, in Fountain Valley, at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward N. Shinto. She is survived by her daughter, April Shinto; grandson, Jeremiah Livingston; great-granddaughter, Catharine Holden; sisters, Sayo Suzuki and Yohko (David) Takehara; sisters-in-law, Louise Setsuko Shinto, and Joann Shinto of New Mexico. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at Wintersburg Church, where she loved working with children and taught Sunday School for over 30 years. The memorial service will be on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11 a.m., with reception following at Wintersburg Church, 2000 N. Fairview St., Santa Ana, CA 92706.