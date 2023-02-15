Kokoro & Friends performed last month at JACCC’s Shimmy at the Shinnenkai. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

PASADENA — An evening of “Saturday Love” will benefit Pasadena Buddhist Temple on March 11.

The temple, located at 1993 Glen Ave., will host an oldies dance featuring Kokoro & Friends. It will be a chance for Baby Boomers to see if they still have their smooth moves, or just reunite with old friends and enjoy the music of the Japanese American community’s most popular dance band.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a no-host bar and a bento dinner provided by Sushi with Attitude. Dancing will start at 6:45 p.m. and continue through the evening, ending at 10 p.m. Opportunity drawings will pepper the evening, along with line dancing lessons with Beverly Toyama and Akimi Watanabe.

Pasadena Buddhist Temple was in dire need of significant repairs, specifically asbestos removal in the temple and the classrooms, and termite fumigation of the entire property. Although the pandemic allowed the work to be completed without inconveniencing the congregation and members, it also hampered the ability to raise money to fund these repairs.

Due to the pandemic, all of the emple’s major fundraisers were canceled for two years, including their Obon, Chicken Teriyaki and Sukiyaki Dinners, and Bingo Night.

Sponsor tables of eight are $500 and include bento, a dessert box, snacks, and bottled water. Regular tables of eight are $400 and include bento and snacks. Go online to https://givebutter.com/PBTKokoroDance or email pasadenasangha@gmail.com to request a table.

Questions may be directed to cntanita@mail.com or yamaneshinmoto@gmail.com. You won’t want to miss a fun evening of reminiscing, socializing, and dancing!

For more information on temple programs, visit: www.pasadenabuddhisttemple.org/