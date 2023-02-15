Poster art for Yasujiro Ozu’s “An Autumn Afternoon.”

TORRANCE — Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance, will present a screening of Yasujiro Ozu’s “An Autumn Afternoon” (1962) on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m.

An aging widower (Chishu Ryu) arranges a marriage for his only daughter (Shima Iwashita). Japanese title: “Sanma no Aji” 秋刀魚の味 or “The Taste of Sanma.”

This was Ozu’s last film; he died the following year on the day he turned 60.

Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian said, “Ozu shows how fragile and yet burdensome the institution of the family is.”

Roger Ebert said, “Ozu is one of the greatest artists to ever make a film.”

In Japanese with English subtitles. Masks are required. There will be a conversation after the screening.

Japanese movies are shown every third Sunday. For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit www.faithsouthbay.org.