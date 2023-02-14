Sumiko “Sumi” Iwamoto was a wonderful, generous, and happy person. She was born June 15, 1940, in the City of Los Angeles. After Sumi and her family were released from the Manzanar Internment Camp in the mid 1940s, the Iwamoto family settled in Monterey Park, California, where Sumi graduated from Roosevelt High School. She gained employment at Graybar Electric Corporation in 1958 and retired in February 2006 after a distinguished and dedicated 48-year career.

The pleasure and joys of her life were spent at Santa Anita Race Track and the L.A. Fair with her family and friends. She was loved and adored by her family as well as many neighbors and employees from local businesses and restaurants.

Sumi passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her sister, Koke (Shig), her nephew, Danny (Donna), her niece, Laura (Matt), her grandniece, Christina (Laine), and cousin, Akira.

A private family Celebration of Life Service was held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Mark Nakagawa officiating.

