April 2, 1933 – January 25, 2023

Lily S. Kusumoto, 89-year-old, resident of Los Angeles, peacefully passed away at Belmont Village Senior Living on January 26, 2023. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Lindy M. Kusumoto. She is survived by her loving family: children, Scott (Isabel) Kusumoto, Alison (Patrick Mayer) Kusumoto, Paula (Duane) Okazaki, and Stewart (Maria) Kusumoto; grandchildren, Connor and Hailee; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 25, at 11 a.m. at Los Angeles Holiness Church, 3660 S. Gramercy Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90018, Reverend Michael Furuyama officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441