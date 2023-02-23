Above, from left: Princess Peach; Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director and fellow, Nintendo Co. Ltd.; Mario; Scott Strobl, executive vice president and general manager, Universal Studios Hollywood; and Luigi at the Super Nintendo World grand opening on Feb. 17. Below: The crwod came ready for an interactive experience. (Photos courtesy Universal Studios Hollywood)

UNIVERSAL CITY — Super Nintendo World is now open at Universal Studios Hollywood, and it is “game on” as enthusiastic guests enter the giant green pipe into the Mushroom Kingdom to experience the immersive and interactive land to become an integral part of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach’s universe.

On hand Feb. 17 to help officiate the opening were Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director and fellow, Nintendo Co. Ltd., and Scott Strobl, executive vice president and general manager, Universal Studios Hollywood, who were joined by Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach and throngs of exuberant fans and guests.

“Today’s grand opening of Super Nintendo World is very exciting, and we are thrilled to share it with our team members, fans and guests who have been enthusiastically waiting for this day to arrive,” said Strobl. “This is truly one of the most dynamic moments in the history of Universal Studios Hollywood, and we are very proud of our partnership with Nintendo to bring to life a new genre of highly immersive, next-level interactive theme park entertainment.”

“It has been such an honor to work closely with Universal Parks & Resorts and Universal Creative to help bring the Mushroom Kingdom, where Mario and friends live, to life here at Super Nintendo World,” said Miyamoto. “We hope people of all ages will enjoy visiting the Mushroom Kingdom in real life and experiencing all the interactive surprises this land has to offer. As Mario would say, ‘Let’s-a go!’”

Super Nintendo World is located within an expanded area of Universal Studios Hollywood. Within the vibrancy of colors and architectural ingenuity, the land features the groundbreaking “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride, as well as many interactive activities to engage the entire family.

Along with themed dining at Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store, Super Nintendo World is a game-changing addition to the world-famous theme park.

As guests pass through the iconic green pipe, their journey begins as they enter Peach’s Castle before venturing further into the colorful Mushroom Kingdom. At a glance, this is Super Nintendo World:

“Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge”: This all-new, technologically advanced ride, inspired by the popular “Mario Kart” video game series, seamlessly fuses cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track. Set against a multi-sensory backdrop of color, sound and movement, guests are seated in stadium-style, four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar courses through the creative use and integration of head-mounted AR goggles. This unique feature is a key point of differentiation that distinguishes this ride from other theme park attractions.

The premise of “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” is simple but equally challenging, appealing to guests of all ages regardless of gaming experience. As part of Team Mario, guests steer through underwater courses and courses in the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting digital coins to defeat Team Bowser and win. “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” raises the stakes for guests as an intriguing and repeatable ride with a variety of outcomes.

Mount Beanpole: This towering landmark sits at the heart of the land and also serves as the entry queue for “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.”

Bowser’s Castle: Adorned with a breathtaking sculpture of a large and powerful Bowser, this structure serves as a key centerpiece of the land, home to Super Nintendo World’s signature ride, “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.” As guests navigate the corridors and pass through the hall of medallions and trophies of the ominous castle towards the ride, they learn more about Bowser’s calculated plans to defeat Team Mario for the coveted Golden Cup.

Power-Up Band: These wearable, state-of-the-art wristbands sync with the official Universal Studios Hollywood’s free downloadable app to level-up the guest experience within the land and enhance its many interactive elements. These include, but are not limited to, keeping individual and team scores, collecting digital coins and obtaining keys after winning Key Challenges throughout the land. When riding “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” guests are encouraged to tap their Power-Up Band on the ride vehicle’s steering wheel. By doing so, they can track digital coins collected as well as gauge their ranking against friends and family, when synced to the app.

The Power-Up Band will enable guests to enjoy “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” over and over again in an attempt to beat their best scores. Guests with a Power-Up Band may enjoy an enhanced experience when meeting Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. They are available in six design options with character themes and can be purchased both within the land and at Super Nintendo World retail shops located within the theme park and on Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

Interactive Gameplay: Within the land, guests can enjoy many interactive areas, including punching blocks to collect digital coins. They will discover a new dimension of Super Nintendo World via the interactive binoculars positioned within the land, employing augmented reality technology. Guests can also collect keys after winning the Key Challenges from Goomba Crazy Crank, Koopa Troopa POWer Punch, Piranha Plant Nap Mishap and Thwomp Panel Panic – collecting at least three keys will ultimately allow access to the final boss battle with Bowser Jr.

Toadstool Cafe: The land’s signature restaurant serves a delicious menu perfected by Chef Toad, who greets guests upon entry. Menu items prepared fresh daily include Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake.

1-UP Factory: What better way to commemorate a visit to Super Nintendo World than to visit the 1-UP Factory retail shop to purchase collectable memorabilia? The 1-UP Factory offers an extensive selection of merchandise from Mario- and Luigi-themed apparel to iconic character hats and an array of plush characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi and Bowser.

Super Nintendo World is conceived in partnership with Nintendo and the visionaries at Universal Creative to deliver exhilarating entertainment with innovative technological achievements inspired by characters and video games that have appealed to Nintendo fans for generations.

For more information, guests can visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com, like Universal Studios Hollywood on Facebook and follow @UniStudios on Instagram and Twitter.