June 29,1935 — December 10, 2022

Thomas Masami Yuki passed away peacefully at his home in Los Gatos, California, on December 10, 2022, at the age of 87. Tom was born on June 29,1935, in Salinas, California to Takeo and Miyoko Yuki. During World War II, the Yuki family lived in the Poston Camp II, Arizona Internment Camp for three years.

Upon release in 1945, the family would settle in Los Gatos, California, where Takeo purchased a vineyard. That farm which was later converted into a walnut orchard, became a home and sanctuary for Tom’s immediate and extended family to live upon their release from Poston Camp II.

Tom attended Cambrian Elementary School and in 1953 graduated from Los Gatos High School. He went on to Santa Clara University, where as a member of ROTC, he earned his degree in accounting in 1957. Upon graduation he was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant and spent two years in Germany. Returning home, Tom began his career as an accountant at Gentry Foods and FMC while working on and earning his MBA from Santa Clara University in 1966. Following the death of his father in 1967, Tom took over the management of Yuki Farms, overseeing its Salinas farming properties and variety of residential and commercial real estate. He would go on to serve as a founding board member of American Bank and Trust while piloting the family business for over five decades.

Tom was an integral member of the Japanese community known for his business acumen and philanthropy. He was active in the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin and served as a longtime member of the Board of Trustees for the Japanese American National Museum. Tom earned his pilot’s license, played the violin and harmonica, traveled, golfed, enjoyed his horses and rooted for the 49ers for 50-plus seasons.

Tom is survived by his wife, Carol Shibata Yuki; children: Cheryl Wells (Rick), Trisha Yuki-Richards (John), Karla Cabico (Carl), Mariko Yuki, and Jason Yuki; grandchildren: Douglas, Garrison, Veronica, Taylor, Kamryn, and Jared; siblings: Emie Yamate (Minoru), Penny Morimoto (Edward), and Herbert Yuki (Barbara); many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. 5th Street, San Jose, CA 95112, at 2 p.m. on March 5, 2023. Attendees are asked to adhere to temple COVID protocols. Masking is required. In lieu of flowers or other offerings, the family would be grateful for donations made in Tom’s memory to the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin or the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90012.