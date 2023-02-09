Public viewing for the late Tomio “Tom” Ito, who passed away on February 1, 2023, at his home in Westminster, Calif., at the age of 98, will be held on Saturday, February 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, February 20, 10:30 a.m., at the Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim.

For many years, Tomio farmed in Orange County, mainly growing strawberries. He was an active leader in the Japanese American community and belonged to numerous organizations. He instilled in his family the importance of giving back to the community and always did so with a smile.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Chizuko, and brothers, Kensaku and Yonejiro. He is survived by his children, Bill K. (Peggie) Ito, Dolly I. (Rick) Oishi, Edward Y. (Caryn) Ito, Kathy K. Ito, and Carol S. (Jeff) Sakamoto; grandchildren, Michelle M. (Rick) Hatsushi, Willie T. (Alexis) Ito, Jonathan T. (Danelle) Oishi, Allyson C. Oishi, Alysa S. Ito, R. Masa Ito, Kara C. Ito, Jessica M. Sakamoto and Tyson M. Sakamoto; 4 great-grandchildren; sibling, Tomiko (Tatsuo) Ando; sisters-in-law, Suzuka and Tsuyako Ito and Ineko (Hidekatsu) Ogata; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim, CA 92804, or to Providence Trinity Care Foundation, 5315 Torrance Blvd. #B-1, Torrance, CA 90503.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441