Funeral services for the late Taro Yokoyama, M.D., Ph.D., who passed away on January 26, 2023, will be held on Sunday, February 19, 1:30 p.m. at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, Calif.

Taro Yokoyama, beloved husband, father, son, brother and grandfather, was born June 12, 1934, in Okayama, Japan to Kuraji & Sumie Yokoyama.

Dr. Yokoyama began his cardiovascular & thoracic surgery practice at St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles and continued for many decades where his compassion had no bounds. His contributions continued, not only at St. Vincent Medical Center; but also Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Valley Presbyterian Medical Center, St. John’s Medical Center in Oxnard, Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center. Dr. Yokoyama continued to save lives from newborns to many in their advanced stages of life up until his retirement in 2021; and for his dedication, Dr. Yokoyama has been awarded multiple honors and awards for his work.

Dr. Yokoyama had been sought after for his talent and compassion and performed surgery throughout the world.

Dr. Yokoyama is survived by his wife, Rita; his three sons, Steven, David and Eric; and his three granddaughters. His love and compassion is survived by his many patients, colleagues, family and friends that have graced his presence.

He will be truly missed by his family, friends and colleagues.

