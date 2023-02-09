Above and below: At Yo! Camp, kids spend a week in the Santa Monica Mountains engaging in team-building while learning about Japanese American culture.

Yo! Camp is excited to announce its second year of making magic through a seven-day overnight experience for youth.

Now welcoming participants ages 9 to 14, the non-denominational program is back in the Santa Monica Mountains from Sunday, July 2, to Sunday, July 9.

The Yo! Camp Youth Program features a mix of outdoor recreational activities, team-building opportunities, and Japanese American culture-based workshops for individual growth and community-building. Campers will be divided by age and mentored by a dedicated counseling staff throughout the week.

Staff at the Yo! Camp program consists of community leaders specializing in youth development with decades of experience working with Japanese American youth; staff members are also trained in first aid, CPR, and outdoor awareness. Along with its counselors and instruction leaders, Yo! Camp will continue running smoothly with the help of dedicated kitchen and medical staff.

The program will be returning to Lawrence M. Daley Camp and Conference Center in the Santa Monica Mountains, where lodging and meals are provided.

Yo! Camp welcomes all campers interested in community-building and Japanese American culture to attend, regardless of background.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, all staff and campers are required to be fully vaccinated before the start of camp. Masking and sanitation policies will also be enforced throughout the program’s duration.

Visit itsyocamp.com for all the details and sign up to register in just a few minutes. The Yo! Camp website provides an overview of the camp, an introduction of the staff, and answers to frequently asked questions. Discounts for early (before March 15) and group registration are also offered through the site. See you this summer!