Vanessa Leschak

The Little Tokyo Parkinson’s Support Group at Union Church will hold a meeting on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Union Church of L.A., 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro Street) in Little Tokyo.

Guest speaker will be Vanessa Leschak, a nutritionist from Tucson, Ariz. She has been a guest prior to the pandemic and was very well received. She will discuss the best diet for Parkinson’s disease, health management and nutrition.

Members, new members, family, relatives, caregivers, and anyone interested in Parkinson’s disease are welcome to attend. Meetings usually are the fourth Saturday but changed for this month only.

If you have any questions or concerns, call the church office at (213) 629-3876 on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday, or Yoko Kawaguchi at (626) 571-1796 or Lorraine Arakaki at (626) 282-7366. RSVP would be appreciated.