Funeral services for the late Yoshimasa Miyagishima, 82-year-old, born in Shizuoka, Japan, resident of Gardena, who passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023, were held on February 11 at Fukui Mortuary Chapel, with Rev. Shumyo Kojima of Zenshuji Soto Mission officiating.

He is survived by his loving family: wife, Sumiko Miyagishima; son, Taichi Raymond (Sylvia) Miyagishima; daughter, Shiho June (Joseph) Zane; grandchildren, Lillian Kei and Rose Ai Zane; brothers, Mitsuo (Kazuko) Miyagishima of Japan and Tadashi (Taeko) Miyagishima of China; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives here and in Japan.

