Dan Taguchi’s band

PACOIMA — The San Fernando Valley JACL is hosting an afternoon of fun and entertainment by bringing Big Band sounds on Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m. to the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center’s Sakaguchi Hall.

Dan Taguchi’s band will perform the best of 1940s swing jazz.

Admission is $15. Bento is $10, Must preorder by Friday, March 17. Tickets will be held at will call.

SFVJACC is located at 12953 Branford St. in Pacoima.

Make checks out to SFVJACL. For more information, contact Nancy Takayama at (818) 899-7916 or nt.high.mtn@gmail.com.